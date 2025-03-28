In posters, RJD mocks BJP's distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to Muslims

Patna, Mar 28 (PTI) The RJD on Friday took a dig at the BJP by putting up posters condemning the saffron party's distribution of ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits to Muslims ahead of the Eid festival, while trying to pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The BJP on March 25 launched a nationwide programme to reach out to the members of the minority community, starting with distribution of ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits with edible items and clothes for women among Muslims.

The posters of RJD, criticising the BJP-led NDA government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, read: “Aankh chheen kar chasma daine vale log, rakh lo apne pass yeh Saugat-e-Modi’ kit” (Those who take away eyesight and offer glasses, keep this gift to yourselves).

The posters were pasted outside the official residence of Rabri Devi, leader of the opposition in the legislative council and former CM.

The posters featured a caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with four hands, each holding labels such as Waqf Bill, NRC and Masjid, among other things.

Images of other NDA leaders, including Union minister Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with Waqf Board and NRC written on their hands, respectively, also found place in the posters.

The text on the poster, reportedly put up by RJD leaders from Jehanabad district, read, “Take back the Waqf (Amendment) Bill if you truly want to offer a gift of love. If you wish to distribute something on Eid, spread love—not division. But we know this isn’t possible because your (NDA’s) shop of hatred will shut down.” The posters also mentioned a few lines, with slight changes, from a popular song from the 1974 film 'Roti': “Dil ke andar kya hai? Dil ke bahar kya hai? Yeh sab kuch pehchaanti hai, yeh public hai sab kuch jaanti hai” (People know everything—what’s inside the heart and what’s outside).

BJP launched its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign with an aim to distribute the kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.