In Rahul Gandhi's train, every ally thinks it's the engine: Fadnavis takes dig at INDIA bloc

Solapur, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday used the analogy of a train to take a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's train, every ally considers itself to be the engine.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the "powerful engine of development" followed by the coaches of allies, including the Shiv Sena, NCP, RPI (Athawale) and other regional parties.

Fadnavis, who was campaigning for BJP candidates Ram Satpute and Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar, said persons from all castes and religions have seats in the Mahayuti's train.

Satpute and Nimbalkar filed their nominations from the Solapur and Madha Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the engine of our development. Modiji is a powerful engine, followed by other coaches comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, Ramdas Athawale's RPI and other regional parties. Every person from every caste and religion has a seat onboard Mahayuti's train," Fadnavis said.

The 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Targeting the INDIA bloc, the BJP leader said, "On the other side, there is Rahul Gandhi's train, of which NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief M K Stalin think they are the engine." PM Modi is the only one who works for the country's progress, he said.

"This year's election is about making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time," Fadnavis said. PTI COR ARU NP