Rajasthan polls: Congress promises LPG cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 10,000 to woman head of family a year

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced two "guarantees" if his Congress party is re-elected in the state -- cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family.

Addressing a party rally in Jhunjhunu, Gehlot said that under the "Grah Laxmi Guarantee", the woman head of a family will be given Rs 10,000 a year in instalments.

He also promised that 1.05 crore families will get LPG cylinder at Rs 500 when the Congress government is formed again in the state.

Voting for the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.