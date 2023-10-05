In Rajasthan, Ramesh Bidhuri accuses Cong govt of playing appeasement politics

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) BJP MP and party's Tonk in-charge Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of playing appeasement politics and said India will become a developed country only when its 140 crore people will march forward with equality.

He also said a double-engine government was needed in the state.

"The politics of appeasement is in full swing here, all know this. To get rid of this appeasement… India will become a developed country only when its 140 crore people move forward with equality," Bidhuri said.

Bidhuri, the BJP MP from South Delhi who faced backlash for his derogatory comments against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament, was assigned poll responsibilities in Tonk by the BJP last month.

He was on visit to Tonk on Thursday.

He alleged that Congress MLAs looted Rajasthan in five years because Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was "busy saving his power and chair".

Bidhuri stressed the need for "double engine" government to push development in the state.

"There should be a double engine government. There should be a BJP government in Rajasthan. We should get rid of corruption," he told reporters in Tonk.

He said the BJP is an organization which contests elections only on the basis of its workers' strength.

"The BJP is working to strengthen the nationalist forces for public service and to take the country out of appeasement politics," he said.

Bidhuri alleged that the Congress government has no control over law and order.

"Rajasthan is immersed in corruption and the chief minister is only concerned about saving his power and chair," he alleged. PTI SDA CK