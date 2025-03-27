In rapidly evolving order, India, Russia navigate complex geopolitical landscape: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) In today's rapidly evolving order, India and Russia navigate a "complex geopolitical landscape", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, as he underlined that the "era of multipolarity" necessitates greater cooperation between the two nations.

In an online video address to the conference -- 'Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda' -- he said "further enhancement of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia continues to be a shared foreign policy priority".

The conference is being hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

In his address, Jaishankar said India "immensely values" its relationship with Russia and the two nations "remain committed to nurturing this deep friendship and exploring new frontiers of cooperation".

"This relationship with deep historical roots, and a long tradition of trust and mutual respect, continues to expand and deepen, in the backdrop of a dynamic world order," the external affairs minister said.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is also taking part in the conference.

Jaishankar said through "every shift in realignment, India and Russia have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and to find new opportunities for mutual benefit, and for contributing to regional and global stability and prosperity".

India-Russia diplomatic engagements continue to be marked by frequent high-level exchanges, robust institutional mechanisms, and a commitment to each other's core interests, he said.

"In today's rapidly evolving order, India and Russia navigate a complex geopolitical landscape. The era of multipolarity necessitates greater cooperation between our two nations," the external affairs minister said.

He further said while areas like energy, defence and civil nuclear cooperation have traditionally "dominated our engagements", trade, technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, connectivity and digital economy are emerging as "new points of collaboration".

India and Russia have set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to a USD 100 billion by 2030, he said.

"Investments by both sides in each other's economies continues to grow. Our participation in multilateral forums such as the BRICS, the SCO and the G20, and our collaboration at the United Nations and other international platforms, underscores the comprehensive nature of cooperation between India and Russia," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also emphasised on the "deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people connections" that India and Russia share.

Russian scholars and intellectuals have long shown interest in India's spiritual and philosophical traditions, while Indian students, artists, and filmmakers have found inspiration in Russia's literary and artistic heritage, he added.

"These ties are set to deepen further with skill and mobility partnerships and indeed with stronger people-to-people ties," Jaishankar said. PTI KND KVK KVK