In rare gesture, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi shake hands in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shook hands in the Lok Sabha just before they escorted Om Birla to the Chair after he was chosen as speaker of the Lower House.

Soon after pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement of Birla's election as the speaker, PM Modi went to the front benches where the Kota MP was seated.

Soon Gandhi also joined Modi. After shaking hands with Birla, Rahul extended a handshake to the prime minister which Modi reciprocated.

The two escorted Birla to the speaker's chair. The speaker recognised Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition after the Congress named him for the post.

Gandhi had in 2018 also hugged PM Modi in Parliament. The unexpected gesture had quickly become a favoured video clip for television channels. Modi initially looked nonplussed, but soon called Gandhi back and patted him on the back.