In rare surgery, AIIMS Bhopal doctors remove parasitic twin from 3-yr-old girl

Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) In a complex and extremely rare surgery, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal removed a parasitic twin attached to a three-year-old girl's skull and spine.

The AIIMS said an incompletely developed twin fetus was attached to the skull and neck of the child.

A parasitic twin is a rare anomaly that occurs when two fetuses begin to develop in the womb, but, one stops growing midway and remains dependent on the other for survival. This underdeveloped fetus is termed a "parasitic twin" because it cannot survive on its own and relies entirely on its better-developed twin, the AIIMS stated.

The three-year-old girl from Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh, who had a fleshy mass at the back of her neck since birth, was admitted to the Department of Neurosurgery at AIIMS Bhopal.

She underwent MRI and CT scans. The investigations revealed that a limb and pelvic bones of the underdeveloped body were attached to her skull and spine, and were closely linked to the brainstem, one of the most delicate parts of the brain, it said.

Given the complexity of the case, an interdisciplinary meeting was held with Dr Radha Gupta and Dr Ankur (Department of Radiology), Dr Riaz Ahmed (Department of Pediatric Surgery), and Dr Ved Prakash (Department of Plastic Surgery).

After thorough deliberation, it was decided to perform surgery at the earliest to ensure the child could lead normal life, the AIIMS said.

On April 3, this rare surgery was successfully performed by Dr Sumit Raj, with assistance from Dr Jitendra Shakya and Dr Abhishek.

Lauding the team for its achievement, AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director, Prof. Dr Ajai Singh said, "AIIMS Bhopal continuously strives to provide world-class healthcare services in Central India. Success in such highly complex cases is a testament to the expertise of our doctors, interdepartmental coordination, and the institute's superior structural facilities". PTI MAS NSK