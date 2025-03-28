In recent years, several instances of Hindu temples being defaced with anti-India graffiti in US: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) There have been several instances in recent years of Hindu temples being "defaced" with anti-India graffiti in the US, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

"All incidents of attack and desecration of temples and places of worship in the US are immediately taken up with the US government through diplomatic channels," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether it is a fact that prominent Hindu temples have been "defaced with anti-India graffiti" in the US.

"Yes. In recent years, there have been several instances of Hindu temples being defaced with anti-India graffiti in the United States of America," Singh said.

The respective temple management authorities and the community associations have also "registered complaints" with the local law enforcement authorities and have called for proper investigations, and "stringent action" against those responsible for these acts, and for providing the places of worship with adequate safety and security arrangements, he said.

"The law enforcement authorities have conveyed that such cases are being investigated as hate crimes. Members of the US Congress have also urged the concerned agencies to come up with a broader strategy to counter hate crimes targeting Hindus in the United States," he said. PTI KND ZMN