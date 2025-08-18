In report to Sikkim CM, panel recommends tribal status to 12 communities

Gangtok, Aug 18 (PTI) A high-level committee on Monday submitted the final ethnographic report to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, recommending that 12 ethnic communities be granted tribal status.

The 12-member Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC) was formed last year to conduct a study and make recommendations to the Centre for the inclusion of 12 communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

"Today marks a truly historic moment for Sikkim and for our people, as the SSHLC formally submitted the final ethnographic reports during the valedictory function held in New Delhi," Tamang said in a social media post.

The comprehensive report has recommended inclusion of 12 left-out ethnic Sikkimese communities into the list of Scheduled Tribes under the Constitution, he said.

"Our government has always stood firm in its resolve to secure Scheduled Tribe status for the 12 left-out ethnic communities of Sikkim," Tamang said.

The committee did a rigorous, research-based work over the past nine months, which has resulted in one of the most comprehensive ethnographic studies ever prepared for Sikkim, the chief minister said.

“The reports, compiled in four detailed volumes, not only addressed the data gaps but also provided practical, evidence-based recommendations that strengthen our collective case for constitutional recognition,” he said.

The chief minister thanked SSHLC Chairman BV Sharma who is the Anthropological Survey of India Director, and Vice Chairman Prof Mahendra P Lama, a JNU professor, besides its members and representatives of 12 ethnic communities for their hard work which helped shape the report.

Tamang said that his government will forward the report to the Centre and ensure that these 12 communities of Sikkim are included in the ST list.

The communities concerned are Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Rai (Kirat Khambu), Kirat Dewan (Yakha), Khas (Chettri-Bahun), Mangar, Newar, Sanyasi, Sunuwar (Mukhia), Thami and Majhi. PTI KDK NN