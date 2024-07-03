National

Selective outrage is worrying: PM Modi raises Bengal flogging incident in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called out the opposition parties for remaining silent on the public flogging of a woman in north Bengal, saying selective politics is a matter of concern.

Replying to a debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said a viral video recently showed a woman being publicly beaten up, but the opposition parties have remained silent.

Their selective outrage is a worrying phenomenon, he said.

He also raised the the Sandeshkhali incident.

