In Russia, PM conveyed India's willingness to offer all possible support for peace: Govt on Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) During his recent visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed that India is willing to offer "all possible support" in the context of the conflict in Ukraine for restoration of peace and reiterated the importance of peaceful settlement through dialogue and diplomacy, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was asked in the Rajya Sabha details of the outcomes relating to the meeting of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the MoUs signed during this visit and the nature thereof as well the outcomes of any discussions relating to the Ukraine conflict and India's observations.

He was also asked about the areas of common cooperation and support with specific reference to the role of China and its engagement.

In his written response, Singh said during the prime minister's visit on July 8-9 for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, the two Leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in political, trade, investment, energy, connectivity, science and technology, defence, and security spheres as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest including engagement in the UN and multilateral groupings such as the G20, BRICS, SCO etc.

"These discussions were held on the basis of bilateral priorities without reference to relations with a third country," he said.

In addition to the joint statement of the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit and the Leaders' Joint Statement on the development of Strategic Areas of India-Russia Economic Cooperation for the period up to 2030, nine other documents were signed during the visit, Singh said.

The minister also shared a list of the documents -- MoUs or agreements - related to the visit.

In response to another query related to visas, Singh said according to available information, 16 countries provide visa-free entry, 40 countries have visa-on-arrival facility and 47 countries provide e-visa facility to Indian passport holders.

The government has been continuously making efforts to increase the number of countries that may provide visa-free entry travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facilities to Indians for ease of travelling around the world, he added.

On a question as to whether the government is likely to enter into any agreement with some countries in the coming years on visa-free entry for Indians, Singh said, "Allowing visa free entry to foreigners is a sovereign matter of the receiving State. Matters regarding providing visa free entry/visa on arrival facility also depend on various factors including bilateral relations and principle of reciprocity." Meanwhile, in a written response to another query on whether the government is considering to build a high speed train project to Singapore via Southeast Asia connecting major cities and important economic hubs in six countries, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said "no". PTI KND ZMN