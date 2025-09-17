In separate cases, Thane court convicts two brothers on same day for murder, assault on kin

Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A judge in Maharashtra’s Thane convicted two brothers in two separate judgments on the same day for crimes, including a murder and assault on family members.

Copies of the orders of September 12 by Principal District Judge S B Agrawal were made available on Wednesday.

The judge held Vishal Arun Alzende guilty for killing his mother in 2021 after a fight over Rs 20 that she used to give him daily for autorickshaw fare. According to the prosecution, he stabbed his mother 50 times with a screwdriver.

Vishal’s brother Vishnu was convicted by the judge for assaulting his grandmother and uncle in 2016. Though he was also accused of killing his father, the court acquitted him for lack of evidence.

While Vishal has been sentenced to life for his mother's murder, the judge handed Vishnu a one-year rigorous imprisonment in the assault case.

While A P Ladvanjari and Rashmi Kshirsagar led the prosecution in both cases, advocates Sagar Kolhe and Sanjay Gaikwad appeared for the defence.