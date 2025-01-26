In 'shikari', 'Natwarlal' jibes at Kejriwal, Shivraj Chouhan urges people not to fall in his 'trap'

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hurled "shikari" and "Natwarlal" jibes at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, cautioning voters in Delhi against falling into his "trap of freebie politics".

Raking up the issue of "Sheesh Mahal" -- a term the BJP uses to describe the chief minister's official residence redeveloped during Kejriwal's stay -- Chouhan said while the AAP supremo built a mansion for himself after pledging not to accept any government benefits, he deprived farmers in the national capital of access to benefits of central schemes.

Addressing a poll rally in the Mundka constituency, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister compared Kejriwal to a hunter that laid a trap for the kill and warned people against falling for his "false promises".

"'Main aapse nivedan karne aaya hun. Is dhokhebaaz ke dhokhe mein phir se mat aa jaana. Ye bada kalakaar hai, Natwarlal… (I have come here to plead with you, don't fall again for the false promises of this fraudster. He's quite a dramatist, Natwarlal (con man)'...," he said.

Narrating the hunter's tale, Chouhan said, "'Kejriwal aayega, daan dalega, ye de dunga, wo dunga, jaal bichhayega. Phansoge to nahi? Ab iske jaal mein nahi phansna hai, iski asli surat saamne aa gayi hai. (The hunter will come and lay a trap but don't fall into his trap… Kejriwal will come, offer you freebies, I will give you this and that. He will lay a trap. Will you fall into his trap? Don't fall in his trap as his real face stands exposed)'." Now, Delhi has to be developed under the leadership of prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Asking what Kejriwal had done for the people of Delhi, the senior BJP leader said, "'Kejriwal ne to kamal kar diya. Wah re bhaiya Kejriwal, tu to nikla Natwarlal. Delhi ko kar diya bad-haal, khud to ho gaya maalamaal, aur janta ro rahi behaal (Kejriwal has done wonders… He turned out to be Natwarlal, worsened Delhi's condition, himself became rich while people are distraught)'." Referring to the "Sheesh Mahal", he said the AAP chief used to claim that he would never take a house but built a "Sheesh Mahal" for himself.

"Like Shah Jahan made the Taj Mahal for himself, Kejriwal built the 'Sheesh Mahal' with public money," he said and asked why he wasted public money.

Chouhan said the one who talked against corruption as part of Anna Hazare's anti-graft agitation turned out to be the "biggest corrupt", asking if anyone went to jail for nothing, referring to the months Kejriwal spent in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

He alleged that Kejriwal made a liquor policy that ruined the people of Delhi and made money through scams.

"I am surprised that Delhi's farmers are not getting any benefit of central schemes. Kejriwal's government has not sent any proposal in this regard," he claimed, promising that he would help them get their due as they pay commercial rates for power and agri parks.

"When I exposed the AAP leaders by making it public that farmers are not getting any benefit of central schemes and even wrote to them, they started abusing me and even dubbed me a terrorist," he said.

"What have you done for Delhi's people and farmers? I have come here to assure you that it is only the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will fulfil all promises and improve Delhi," he said, adding that if there was a party that worked for public welfare, it was the BJP.

Chouhan was campaigning for BJP candidate Gajendra Daral in Mundka and later Kapil Mishra in Karawal Nagar.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results declared on February 8.