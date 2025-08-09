In Shinde's presence, former SC judge Oka slams deterioration of living conditions in Thane

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Retired Supreme Court judge Abhay Oka lamented the deteriorating condition of Thane and said the city was grappling with rampant traffic violations, unchecked environmental destruction and shrinking public spaces.

Speaking at a book launch on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he questioned whether "laws had changed in Thane" since he often saw vehicles being driven on the wrong side of the road.

"Has the RTO changed the rules? Has a new culture emerged in this city?" he asked.

The retired apex court judge accused the administration of turning a blind eye to large-scale felling of trees, disappearing footpaths, unaffordable housing, and the loss of the city's famed water bodies.

"Where are the lakes in the city of lakes?" he asked.

Asserting there is no space for people to walk outside Thane station, the retired judge said despite the city's proximity to Mumbai, its roads remain narrow and many development projects are stalled, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

"Citizens are suffering due to traffic jams, environmental degradation, and overcrowding. New problems have arisen due to water scarcity and traffic congestion," he said.

Pointing to the surge in "40-50 storeyed buildings" that "were unaffordable for the average citizen", he asked if Thane had adequate affordable medical and educational facilities.

Development must be inclusive, he asserted.

Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a pollution-free environment, Oka asked, "How many new parks have we built in Thane? Has the municipal corporation set up a central park like in many cities? Only if parks are set up can we breathe freely." Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said a central park had been developed on 25 acres along with 145 other parks in the city.

The Deputy CM asked the Thane collector to take note of Justice Oka's suggestions and come up with remedial measures. PTI COR BNM