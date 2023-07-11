In shocking double murder in Bengaluru, MD and CEO of a firm allegedly killed by ex-employee

Bengaluru, July 11 (PTI) The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm were allegedly killed in a terrifying double murder in broad daylight by a former employee on Tuesday, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited respectively.

The incident occurred at Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli here.

According to the police, the accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics and is now on the run.

The accused barged into the Aironics office and attacked the MD and CEO with a "sharp object", said DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad.

Both persons died on the way to the hospital.

Felix previously worked at Aironics but quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business. PTI KSU KSU ANE