In single day, Gujarat court hands life term to 3 men accused of raping minors in separate cases

Amreli, Feb 26 (PTI) A special court in Gujarat's Amreli district convicted three men and handed them life sentence till their "last breath" in separate cases of raping minor girls with all verdicts coming in a single day.

On Tuesday, the court of special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) judge DS Shrivastava sentenced Amar Kalena, Bakul Dhadhukiya and one more person to life imprisonment "till their last breath" in three separate cases of raping minor girls.

The verdict means the trio will remain in jail for the remainder of their natural life.

The court directed the state authorities to pay each of the victims a compensation of Rs 4 lakh under the government's scheme, said public prosecutor Mamta Trivedi.

According to prosecution, one of the accused raped his own daughter, who was then 15-year-old, and the matter came to light after she became pregnant and delivered a baby girl at Bhavnagar's civil hospital in November 2023.

The court directed the authorities to pay Rs 4 lakh to the victim, and Rs 2 lakh to her child.

In the second case, Kalena, a resident of Jesingpara area of Amreli city, lured a 14-year-old girl with promise of marriage and eloped with her. He raped her repeatedly while staying in three different villages during July 2022, said the prosecution.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Trivedi said.

In the third incident which took place in a village under Amreli taluka, accused Dhadhukiya sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl inside her home on May 26, 2023, the prosecution said. PTI COR KA RSY