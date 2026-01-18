In solitary jail cell, Wangchuk sleeps on blankets; in company of books: Angmo

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Cut off from the world in his solitary confinement in the Jodhpur jail, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has turned his attention to a group of usually unremarkable visitors -- ants. Perhaps, he is drawn to the sense of solidarity and team spirit they display, his wife and HIAL co-founder Gitanjali Angmo says.

The activist and educator has been lodged in the jail for over 110 days. He was arrested on September 26 and taken to jail soon after he ended his 15-day fast over the demands pertaining to the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh, as violence erupted in Leh, leading to the death of four people.

Angmo says Wangchuk remains optimistic and hopeful; his confinement has not dampened his spirit. He is also writing a book about his experience there.

"So, the one good thing about positive and hopeful people is that they take everything in their stride. But the conditions he lives in are very dire, very difficult," Angmo told PTI during an interview.

Wangchuk has been sleeping on a blanket on the floor in a barrack devoid of furniture. He has been reading books, as he remains deprived of any communication with the outside world except interactions with his family and lawyers. Even the newspaper that Angmo brings for him has reports related to him cut out of it, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) co-founder says.

The imprisoned climate activist and innovator has been doing Vipassana, yoga and meditation, and is content with the basic food that he gets. The family has been allowed to bring him some snacks and fruits, but the jail authorities do not allow dried apricots, a fruit Ladakh is known for.

When asked about Wangchuk's health, she says, "He is generally a very optimistic and hopeful person who sees the positive side of things. He makes the best of everything, and so he has made his life in jail a means for his progress. Just as I have made mine outside, running from pillar to post, a means of my progress," Angmo told PTI.

"For the first two months, we did not share the problems we were going through with each other. We presented a strong front. Only recently, he told us he does not have a bed or any furniture," she says.

Wangchuk is sleeping on the floor on some blankets, and he has very little space to do his walks.

"But he is using his time to do Vipassana, Surya Namaskar, Yoga; he reads a lot. He keeps asking for different books. I also keep taking different books depending on what I feel inspired to give to him," she says.

"I gave him Sri Aurobindo's recount of his detention in Alipore jail, to make him feel that even somebody like him has gone to jail, in addition to people like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and others. But while giving him the book, I joked that just like Sri Aurobindo's enlightenment inside the jail, you should be a self-realised person when you come out. He said he would try his best," Angmo says.

The book he's writing on his jail experience is likely to be titled 'Forever Positive'.

"If he observes some ants and their behaviour, he asks me to get books on ant behaviour because the ant community has a lot of solidarity, a lot of team spirit. So, maybe he wants to study that," she says.

According to Angmo, he wanted books on sundials, as he didn't have a watch for a long time.

"I have also given him all the feel-good books like Jonathan Livingston's 'Seagull', 'Mister God, This Is Anna', et cetera," she says.

Wanghuk is not allowed to have any devices, including mechanical watches.

"No phone, no television, even the newspapers that I gave to him have things that pertain to him or to Ladakh cut out. So, when he sees the newspaper with those cuttings, he knows he must have featured there that day, or it must have been about Ladakh," Angmo says.

According to her, the jail authorities have been nice to them "to the extent possible", and some of the staff even approached him with queries related to the education of their children.

"I would say that they are doing their job; nothing against them. I appreciate all that they are doing for Sonam to the extent possible. They are nice to us and him. But the laws there are stringent, I don't blame them," she says.

Wangchuk's only interactions in the jail are with the constables or staff who give him food.

"But even with them, he has struck a good bond. They ask him about parenting tips for their children, about educational insights," she says.

Angmo said they were allowed to give him some fruits and snacks, but were not allowed to give him the sun-dried apricots, a specialty of Ladakh.

"He has asked me many times to bring him sun-dried apricots, but they didn't allow it. But they do let him receive some homemade snacks and all of that, which is very nice of them," she says.

The food given in the jail remains basic -- dal, chawal and sabzi, according to Angmo.

"But he says it's very good; he is very happy. He is somebody with very minimal expectations in life. He is very happy with less," Angmo added.