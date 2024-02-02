In Spain, Stalin invokes Anna's name, says DMK determined to end BJP rule at Centre

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, currently in Spain on an official trip to attract investments into the state, invoked party founder C N Annadurai's name on Friday and said his DMK was determined to end the BJP rule at the Centre.

Stating that he would not be in a position to join the party cadres in taking out a peace march on Annadurai's death anniversary on February 3, owing to his overseas visit, Stalin who is the president of DMK said his party has traditionally been observing the leader's death anniversary for over half-a-century.

The march culminates with floral tributes at the leader's memorial on the Marina beachfront, he said.

"This practice is not a mere ritual started by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi but an opportunity to gain strength to continue on the path of victory to achieve the goals for which Anna launched the DMK," the Chief Minister said in an epistle to his partymen.

The iconic leader, who christened the state as Tamil Nadu and also laid down the dual language policy of Tamil and English, was laid to rest on the sands of Marina where the memorial of former DMK president Karunanidhi was erected later on.

"Like Tamil Nadu, the people of Spain regard language and culture as their two eyes, and both cherish glorious heritage structures and art. Just like Eru thazhuvuthal (bull embracing) sport in Tamil Nadu, those in Spain organise the running of bulls," he said on the similarities between Tamil Nadu and Spain.

Recalling the famous advice of Annadurai on serving the people by living with them, Stalin called upon his cadres to meet the people and explain the achievements of the two-and-a-half years rule of the DMK. "As in the last Parliamentary election ensure an overwhelming victory from all the 40 seats (including the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat) in the state," he said.

"We are determined to end the dictatorial, anti-democratic and fascist BJP regime," he said.

Realising that the success in the Parliamentary election is crucial, the DMK has started the preparatory work with great enthusiasm. Already initial talks with the Congress party on seat sharing have been held, and talks with other allies too were progressing smoothly, the Chief Minister said.

He urged the party members not to allow the BJP and the AIADMK to upset the DMK's electoral prospects. PTI JSP JSP SS