In special drive, Maharashtra ATS arrests 13 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals for entering India illegally and staying without valid documents, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The arrests were made during a special drive initiated by the ATS, he added.

"Accordingly, action was taken in the last 24 hours with the help of police in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sholapur. We arrested seven men and six women. They have been booked in three cases under Foreigners Act and other relevant laws. These Bangladeshi nationals had managed to get Indian documents like Aadhaar cards using forged documents," he said. PTI DC BNM