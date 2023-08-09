Files related to renovation of Kejriwal's residence taken away from PWD

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi has directed the Public Works Department to not share files with other departments without written permission.

The directive was issued following recent incidents of certain departments asking for files without any written instructions.

"It has been brought to my notice that certain departments are asking for Public Works Department (PWD) files -- either in original or shadow files -- without giving written instructions for the same. It is hereby directed that no files (in original or shadow) are to be given to any officer or department (outside of PWD) without receiving written instructions," the order said.

According to an official, other departments have been asking for files related to various projects. Moreover, recently files related to renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence were taken away.