In suspected honour killing, man shoots dead brother-in-law in UP's Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law in broad daylight here on Saturday in a suspected case of 'honour killing', police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The accused has been arrested, they added. SP Mohammad Mushtaq said the incident occurred around 10.30 am in Talebhat when Vishwapratap Singh alias Shivam (23) was working at a computer centre.

His brother-in-law Shivaji Raja allegedly shot him with a country-made pistol, leaving Singh dead on the spot. Another man, Manvendra, who was present at the centre also sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a government hospital, the SP said.

The police arrested Raja and recovered the pistol used in the murder, he added.

Advertisment

During interrogation, Raja, a resident of Chaklalaun village of the Jakhlaun area, told the police that his sister had eloped with Singh and married him, following which the reputation of his family got spoiled, the SP said.

Raja said he killed Singh in an act of revenge, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a murder case has been lodged against Raja, the SP said. PTI COR CDN RPA