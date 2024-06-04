In Tamil Nadu, DMK and allies likely to garner big chunk of LS seats

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) Initial trends hint at the ruling DMK and its allies winning the lion's share of Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha seats with main opposition AIADMK and the BJP putting up a good fight in a number of segments.

Chief Minister M K Stalin-led party's star candidates Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur), Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), Tamizhachi Thangapandian (South Chennai) are leading in their respective constituencies.

The DMK took an early lead in a number of constituencies across Tamil Nadu as election officials first took up the count of postal ballots at 8 am on Tuesday.

From 8.30 am, when count of EVM votes were taken up with the completion of count of postal ballots between 8 am and 8.30 am the initial trends from across Tamil Nadu indicated a clear advantage for the DMK and its allies.

Allies of the DMK including Congress party's Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and Marxist party candidate Su Venkatesan (Madurai) had slender lead over others.

BJP's Annamalai (Coimbatore) L Murugan (Nilgiris) Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli), PMK's star candidate Sowmya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), AIADMK's Aatral Ashok Kumar (Erode) are putting up a good fight.

Counting of votes, amid tight security, polled in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections to 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu began at 8 AM across the state. As many as 950 candidates are in the fray in the 39 Lok Sabha segments in the state, which had a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent in the single-phase election in Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN SA VGN ROH