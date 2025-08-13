In ten days, 4,900 citizens from Thane district pledge to donate organs

Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) A total of 4,900 citizens from Maharashtra’s Thane district have pledged to donate organs over the past ten days as part of the government’s ‘Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyan’ campaign, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a release by the Zilla Parishad, to make the process more citizen-friendly, the Health Department has simplified the online registration process for organ donation.

“Citizens can register by scanning the QR code or by visiting the website notto.abdm.gov.in using their Aadhaar number or Abha-linked mobile. After completing the pledge, the certificate can also be downloaded,” it said.

The drive is being held from August 3 to August 15, it said, adding that 4,900 citizens have so far registered their pledge to donate organs. PTI COR NR