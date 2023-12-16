Congress goes for crowdfunding; launches 'Donate for Desh' campaign

New Delhi: Days after the Income Tax department raids uncovered Rs 351 crore in the country's "highest-ever" cash haul from Odisha-based distillery firm owned by a Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu’s family, Congress on Saturday announced the launch of an online crowdfunding initiative 'Donate for Desh'.

Advertisment

However, according to a report published in October in the Times of India, the party was planning to launch a crowdsourcing funding initiative to fight with the electoral bond regime, which has allegedly led to a decline in the party's fund collection.

In a press statement, the grand old party said that this initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.

The Congress launched a campaign titled 'Donate for Behtar Bharat' linking it with the 138-year of the party.

Advertisment

The party invited its supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 (e.g., Rs 138, Rs 1380, Rs 13,800, or more).

For crowdsourcing, Congress revealed two dedicated websites: donateinc.in and www.inc.in.

According to the statement, the campaign will be officially launched by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 18th December in New Delhi, with the donation links going live simultaneously.

Advertisment

The party asked all of its PCC chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media.

The online campaign will be active for a limited period and end on December 28.

After this, the party will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house.

The party asked its office bearers to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each.

The Congress party said that all PCC presidents should identify potential donors among party well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800.