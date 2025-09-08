In the run-up to World Suicide Prevention Day, CINI advocates efforts to ensure mental well-being

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) An estimated 350–400 distress phone calls are received by counsellors every month in West Bengal, with a sizeable number of them expressing intent to self-harm, the Child in Need Institute (CINI) said on Monday in the run-up to World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

At a programme in its city office, CINI advocated the need to ensure the mental well-being of people, particularly the youth.

CINI senior programme manager, adolescent resource centre, Santwana Adhikari, who conducts suicide prevention workshops, said youth aged between 15 and 30 years, having impressionable minds, constitute a substantial segment who need help and support to tide over certain crisis situations at particular moments.

Under the theme "Changing the Narrative on Suicide", CINI’s Teenline has a dedicated toll-free counselling number: 1800-121-5323.

Monday's press meet focused on the mental health challenges faced by adolescents and young people, showcased Teenline’s interventions, and outlined its plans to provide more detailed psychosocial support for adolescents and young adults.

"After September 10 was declared Suicide Prevention Day in early-2000, the movement to ensure mental well-being of every individual, including children, gained momentum. As we analyse the factors behind suicidal tendencies among youngsters, we identify parental pressure, peer pressure, and aspirational factors as the major contributors," Adhikari said.

She added that the problem had worsened post-Covid, when social media and digital platforms began playing a significant role. To address this, CINI launched its toll-free number offering 24x7 support for those in distress.

To a question about the number of calls received each month, a CINI counsellor said they receive 350–400 calls from people across various age groups, mostly youngsters, seeking advice in crisis situations.

"Around 8–10 per cent of these callers want to inflict self-harm, and we work to bring them back from the brink, to mainstream life and resume normal activities," the counsellor said.

The counsellor, who did not wish to be named, added, "The calls come mostly from districts, and if required, we coordinate with police and cyber cells for immediate action." Among teenagers, issues like strained parent-child relationships and lack of self-esteem were flagged as major contributors to stress, prompting many of the calls.

"The most important issue is to convert negative energy into positivity and address mental health issues. From childhood to adolescence, those in need of support should have people holding their hands—someone who will communicate," Adhikari added.

CINI CEO Indrani Bhattacharya said the institute is collaborating with six colleges in West Bengal, including South Calcutta Girls College and Muralidhar Girls College.

"A comprehensive wellness centre with a 650 square-feet area is being built to provide exclusive, separate spaces for those in need of counselling, with individual chambers and cubicles," she added.

She added, "We are associated with them to extend the much-needed support at critical moments. CINI is also extending support to corporate houses, the armed forces, and police to help people de-stress and prevent any untoward act." "We must strengthen digital literacy and support systems to protect young people from these risks. We are requesting educational institutions, both government and private, as well as workplaces and other organisations to collaborate with us. Together, we can conduct sessions and workshops and disseminate IEC's to build a more inclusive, aware, and informed world, free from stigma and misconceptions related to psychosocial issues," she said.

Another CINI official recalled how a teenage boy, under tremendous mental stress, admitted he wanted to take revenge after being rejected by girls. He went through prolonged counselling to build faith in himself, gain confidence in his abilities, and develop compassion for others, eventually learning to look at life in a bigger way.

"Working with communities, CINI’s mission is to make duty-bearers attentive to the needs of children and adolescents so that they can realise their rights to health, nutrition, education, protection, and participation. As part of its continuous efforts to address adolescent health concerns, CINI’s Teenline has been functioning as a mental health initiative since 2002, offering telephonic counselling, face-to-face counselling, therapies, and workshops," Bhattacharya said.

In a statement, the organisation described suicides as the third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds. It noted that in India, more than 13,000 student suicides were recorded in 2022 — nearly one every 40 minutes.

"Suicide rates rose across all age groups by 5 per cent, with 18-30 years accounting for 35 per cent of suicides, the largest share (NCRB, 2022).

In West Bengal, 14-19 per cent of students report suicidal thoughts, while 5 per cent of adolescents nationwide attempt suicide (Indian Journal of Public Health; ScienceDirect, 2022-23), CINI said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, CINI founder secretary Dr. Shamir Chaudhuri stated, "Suicide is preventable if communities, families, and institutions come together. We call upon schools, parents, and caregivers to join hands in creating safe spaces and nurturing coping skills for adolescents." PTI SUS MNB