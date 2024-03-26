In Thoothukudi, Palaniswami accuses DMK of doing little during December floods

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), Mar 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen only on sustaining himself in power and not about the people's welfare, and this is evident in his handling of the flood situation in this district, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Accusing the ruling DMK of doing "precious little" to ameliorate the suffering of the people affected by unprecedented rain during December 2023, he said the chief minister rushed to the national capital when the people of this district were cut off due to massive inundation.

"There was no power supply, food or water for the affected people. Instead of rushing to provide succour to them, the chief minister went to Delhi," Palaniswami said addressing a massive poll rally here seeking votes for AIADMK's Thoothukudi candidate R Sivasami Velumani.

But despite being in the opposition, he visited the district and provided whatever relief he could to the stranded families, the AIADMK leader said.

"During the floods, our candidate Sivasami Velumani provided shelter to 200 people in his house and gave them food. Do you want this kind-hearted candidate to become MP or the DMK which has not extended relief to you when you faced hardship?" Palaniswami asked.

He claimed that the DMK couldn't withstand one cyclone whereas the AIADMK faced many cyclones during its rule in the state and extended help because it was concerned about the people.

Responding to Stalin's comment on the AIADMK having a secret pact with the BJP, Palaniswami turned the tables on the DMK, saying that the party changed its colours after coming to power. "When in opposition, Stalin's DMK said 'Go back Modi'; after coming to power, the DMK is saying 'Welcome Modi'," Palaniswami said.

"Stalin boasts of being in an alliance that values principles. But he had blamed the Congress for imposing hardship during the Emergency. Yet now he has an alliance with the same party. In the past, the DMK had aligned with the BJP," the former chief minister pointed out.

Unlike the ruling party, the AIADMK is firm on not having an electoral pact with the BJP as people are more important than sharing power at the Centre, Palaniswami said. "Had we wanted, we could have been part of the government at the Centre but we decided to be loyal to the people of the state," he added. PTI JSP ANE