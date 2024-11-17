In three-day campaign, MP cops seize 1800 kg narcotic substances, arrest 167 persons

Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) More than 1,800 kilograms of narcotic substances have been seized and 167 persons arrested in the past three days during a drive by police in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

The campaign, during which police identified sensitive areas and conducted intensive search operations, started on November 14, he added.

"We seized 1800 kilograms of narcotic substances, including 920 kilograms of ganja, 37.50 grams of smack, 649 grams of brown sugar and 61 grams of mephedrone. We arrested 167 persons and confiscated 16 vehicles. We also succeeded in breaking organized gangs associated with drugs," he added. PTI ADU BNM