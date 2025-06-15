In touch with MEA regarding J-K students stranded in Iran: CM Omar

Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding students from the Union Territory stranded in Iran.

Abdullah's statement has come after Indian nationals in Iran were on Sunday asked to exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country following the launch of strikes by Israel.

"I'm in touch with @MEAIndia regarding the evolving situation in Iran, particularly with regard to the students from Kashmir in Tehran, Shiraz, Qom & other cities. They, in turn, are in close contact with the authorities in Iran," Abdullah said in a series of posts on X.

He said a decision to evacuate the students will be taken on the basis of ground situation and keeping in view their safety.

"A decision to evacuate, if necessary, will be taken based on the ground situation keeping the safety & security of these students as the primary consideration. We will keep everyone informed as the situation develops," he said.

The chief minister sought to assure the parents of stranded students that his government was closely following the situation in this regard.

"As a parent I assure all the concerned parents of my government's close & continuous attention to this important developing situation," he added.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran asked all Indian nationals to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. PTI MIJ KVK KVK