In touch with US authorities to work on logistics of Tahawwur Rana's surrender: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India on Friday said it is in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of the surrender of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana as he has "exhausted all legal avenues" in the United States.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this in response to a query on Rana's extradition.

"I think from recent developments, you would be aware that Mr Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States, with the US Supreme Court also dismissing his appeal, and therefore we are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities, and we will update you as soon as we hear further on this particular matter," he said.

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition to India.

India had earlier said that it was working with American authorities for the early extradition of Rana.

"We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had earlier said. PTI KND OZ OZ OZ