In 'unbearable pain', says Vijay on Karur stampede

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Hours after a stampede left 36 persons, including children, dead in his party rally in Karur, TVK founder and actor Vijay on Saturday said he was in "unbearable pain" following the incident.

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

"My heart has broken, I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief, " he said.

The actor added he prayed for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.

He extended his sympathies to the families of "my dear brothers and sisters killed in Karur." PTI VGN SA