In UP, man sets himself on fire after axing son

Banda (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man killed his five-year-old son by cutting his neck with an axe and then set himself on fire inside their home in adjoining Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday.

The father, who survived, has been taken into custody by the police over the incident that took place Sunday evening at Duwari village of Mau police station area, they said.

The accused told police that he killed his son in anger when the child started crying at night while he was sleeping.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) of Mau area Rajkaran said, "On Sunday night in Duwari village, Rajkumar Nishad (35) killed his five-year-old son Satyam by cutting his neck with an axe, after which, he locked himself in a room and set himself on fire." "On hearing the noise, neighbours somehow opened the door of the room and saved Rajkumar and handed him over to the police," the officer said.

The axe used in the murder has also been recovered, he said, adding that Rajkumar is being interrogated over the incident. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY