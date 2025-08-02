In Varanasi, PM Modi dedicates success of Operation Sindoor to Mahadev, slams Opposition

Varanasi, Aug 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked Lord Shiva's 'Rudra roop' (fierce form) to describe India's resolute action against terrorism, saying Operation Sindoor showcased the country's strength to the world and delivered a clear message that anyone who dares attack India will not be spared, not even in 'Pataal Lok'.

Addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the prime minister also accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the valour of the armed forces and even terming 'Operation Sindoor' a "tamasha" (spectacle).

"Can 'Sindoor' ever be a joke? They dared to insult the sacred mark of our sisters and the valour of our soldiers," he said.

"My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack ... My promise to avenge 'Sindoor' of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev," he said, adding, "I dedicate the success of the operation at the feet of Mahadev." The prime minister stressed that the "unity of 140 crore countrymen" became the "strength of Operation Sindoor".

"Shiva means welfare, but when terrorism and injustice raise their ugly head, Mahadev takes his 'Rudra roop'. During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed this very form of India," the prime minister said, warning that "whoever attacks India will not survive, even in Pataal Lok (netherworld)".

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi alleged that while the country was celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, "some people in our own country were troubled by it".

"Congress and its allies are unable to digest the fact that India demolished terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan," he said.

"Aren't you proud of Operation Sindoor? Aren't you proud that India destroyed terror bases (in Pakistan and PoK)," the prime minister asked the gathering.

He added, "You all must have seen the visuals of how our drones and missiles precisely struck and reduced terrorist headquarters to rubble.

"Several air bases in Pakistan are still in ICU. While Pakistan's anguish is understandable, what's shocking is that Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are also unable to cope with it." Modi also attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) for questioning the timing of Operation Mahadev, in which three Pahalgam attack terrorists were killed.

"One of their leaders asked in Parliament -- 'why were the attackers of Pahalgam killed now'. Should I call and ask Samajwadi leaders whether to strike now or later? Should we wait and let the terrorists escape?" Modi asked.

"These are the same people who, during their rule in Uttar Pradesh, gave clean chits to terrorists and withdrew cases against those involved in bomb blasts," Modi claimed, adding that such parties are now disturbed because terrorists are being eliminated.

"This is 'Naya Bharat' (New India), which worships Lord Shiva but turns Kaal Bhairav against its enemies when needed," the prime minister said.

Modi stressed that Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India's indigenous defence capabilities to the world.

"The power of our locally developed missiles, drones and air defence systems was on full display (during Operation Sindoor). Our BrahMos missile instilled such fear in the enemy that people in Pakistan can't sleep peacefully even in their dreams." Expressing pride as an MP from Uttar Pradesh, the PM announced that BrahMos missiles will soon be manufactured in Lucknow.

"Weapons made in the UP Defence Corridor will become the backbone of India's military strength," he said, asking the crowd if they felt proud of India's self-reliant defence capabilities.

Issuing a stern warning, he declared, "If Pakistan dares to repeat its mistakes, missiles made in UP will wipe out terrorists." Launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Operation Sindoor showcased calibrated, tri-services action targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan.

During his visit to Varanasi -- his Lok Sabha constituency for the third term running -- the prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore, besides distributing the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi worth Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.70 crore eligible farmers nationwide. PTI CDN KIS ARI RT