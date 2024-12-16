In video released by Cong, land grab accused claims cops helped in his escape from custody

Panaji, Dec 16 (PTI) A land grab accused, who fled from Goa police custody last week, purportedly claimed in a video released by the Congress that crime branch officers aided in his escape, prompting opposition parties to demand Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resignation on Monday.

The chief minister, who handles the home portfolio, however, said statements of an accused who has escaped from custody can not be relied upon and form the basis of taking action against police officers.

Siddiqui Suleman Khan (55), an accused in multiple land grab cases, was arrested last month after being on the run for more than four years. He escaped from police custody in the wee hours of Friday with help from a constable, Amit Naik, who was on duty outside his cell at crime branch lock-up in Ribandar near Panaji.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Rahul Gupta last week said India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable Naik released Khan from the lock-up, and the duo then fled on a motorcycle.

While Naik surrendered before the Hubbali police in neighbouring Karnataka the same day, Khan is still absconding.

The episode took a new turn on Sunday when opposition Congress' leader Sunil Kawthankar released a video purportedly featuring Khan, who is heard claiming a local MLA and a senior IPS officer were involved in his escape.

In the video, the accused is heard saying he was escorted out of Goa by two crime branch teams. Khan also accused a ruling party MLA of assaulting him in the Superintendent of Police's office over a land deal.

On Monday, a joint delegation of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders met Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar and demanded suspension of SP (crime branch) Gupta.

They also demanded an investigation into the allegations made by the accused in the video.

Talking to reporters, Kawthankar demanded that the CM step down and the SP be suspended.

He said Gupta was not the right person to investigate the allegations made by the accused as he himself has been named in the video.

In the evening, Chief Minister Sawant, without reacting to the demand for his resignation, told reporters action cannot be taken against any officer on the basis of statements made by absconding accused.

"A culprit can make any statement to clear his name but that does not mean there is truth in that," Sawant insisted.

DGP Kumar said investigation into Khan's escape from police custody was going on in the right direction.

"Our focus is to re-arrest the accused " he noted.

The DGP said constable Naik, who helped the accused escape, has been arrested and was being interrogated. PTI RPS RSY