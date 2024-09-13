In view of Bangladesh turmoil, MP forest dept to give 700 US-made guns to BSF: Official

Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department will give 700 pump action guns from its armoury to the Border Security force for deployment along the international border with restive Bangladesh, a senior official said on Friday.

Rubber bullets are fired from these guns and they are used in the state to push back armed poachers and tree-felling gangs, said MP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Protection) PK Singh.

"We will give 700 pump action guns from our armoury to the Border Security Force," Singh told PTI.

He confirmed the MP government had asked the forest department for these guns after getting a letter from the Union home ministry in connection with ramping up security along the international border with Bangladesh.

According to another official, these guns were imported from US-based Maverick Arms Inc in 2008, adding the firearm has a single barrel and is of 12 GA (gauge) calibre.

India shares a 4,096 kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh, including 2,217 km along West Bengal. Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya also share borders with that nation.

Bangladesh is in the grip of political turmoil after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 in the face of strident protests and fled to India. Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus is heading the government there presently.

Following the unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has enhanced its vigil along the international border to thwart attempts of illegal entry by citizens of that country into India. PTI LAL BNM