In view of Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra CM approves major infra upgrade for Shirdi airport

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) In view of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday approved the construction of two helipads and eight parking lots at Shirdi airport along with its expansion and modernization.

Speaking at the 91st meeting of the board of directors of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), Fadnavis also asked officials to submit a plan for expansion of Amravati airport's runway, which is required due to the growing industrial network in the area.

"Since Shirdi Airport is close to Nashik, it will be convenient for pilgrims traveling by air during the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Considering the potential crowd during the event and the capacity limitations at Nashik airport, the expansion proposal for Shirdi Airport has been approved," he said.

"This includes modernization of the terminal, construction of eight parking lots, and two helipads. This will benefit air and helicopter services during the Kumbh Mela. The work on the cargo terminal at Shirdi Airport is progressing rapidly," the CM added.

He also directed officials to develop Latur airport keeping in view the district's growth in various sectors, adding that it would also help nearby Beed and Dharashiv districts.

"Work at Karad airport should be expedited and night landing facilities must be developed. At Chandrapur airport, the runway should be extended to allow chartered aircraft to land. Two to three alternatives must be considered for Gadchiroli airport," he said.

The meeting reviewed updates on airports at Ratnagiri, Akola, Kolhapur, Nanded, and Dhule.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, air services are currently operating on 16 routes within the state.

It was informed that eight proposals have been submitted to the Central government under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. PTI MR BNM