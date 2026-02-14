In virtual presence of PM Modi, Gujarat deputy CM launches, lays foundation stone of Rs 509 cr works

Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Feb 14 (PTI) In the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development works worth Rs 509.23 crore in Bhavnagar, a release said.

The projects include the foundation-laying of 35 development works costing Rs 140.83 crore and the inauguration of one major development project costing Rs 368.40 crore.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Sanghavi said that under the Centre’s PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, 50 electric buses have been allocated to Bhavnagar to strengthen the city’s public transport system and make it smart and pollution-free.

A state-of-the-art depot for operations and maintenance has been constructed at Adhewada village in Bhavnagar.

Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation has become the first city in Gujarat to launch electric bus services under Phase-2 of the central scheme, and the new buses would become the city’s lifeline, the release quoted him as saying.

The deputy CM said the air-conditioned buses would provide comfort to commuters during the summer and urged citizens to keep the city and buses clean.

He also congratulated the state leadership for announcing an agricultural relief package and said India’s “successful” trade deal with the United States would benefit the diamond and textile industries.

Sanghavi also laid the foundation stone for the new ‘Charity Bhavan’, which will house the Joint Charity Commissioner’s Office and the Public Trust Registration Office in Bhavnagar.

Earlier in the day, the deputy CM attended the renovation ceremony of 17 temples at Kailashdham Temple Ashram in Nanimal village of Palitana taluka ahead of Mahashivratri, the release said.

He urged the youth to stay away from bad habits and take a pledge to build a drug-free society. Sanghavi also encouraged girls to move ahead in the field of sports. PTI KVM NR