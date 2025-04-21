In 'war room' meet, Fadnavis reviews key infra projects; emphasises timely completion

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed more than 30 key infrastructure projects during a 'war room' meeting and directed officials to complete them as per schedule since they are very important for the development of the state.

He reviewed 18 ongoing infrastructure projects from previous meetings and 15 new key infrastructure projects in the meeting, which was attended Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Chief Economic Advisor to the CM Praveen Pardeshi, as well as Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries from various departments, an official said.

Divisional commissioners, collectors and senior officers from multiple departments also participated through video-conferencing, he added.

The War Room meeting included a review of several major projects across Mumbai, Vidarbha, Marathwada and western Maharashtra, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

These include the Mumbai Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale), Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali), Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), Metro Line 7A (Andheri to CSM International Airport Terminal 2), Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander).

The other projects discussed are Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project, Borivali to Thane Twin Tunnel Project, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, Pune Metro, Dahisar to Bhayander Link Road, Goregaon-Magathane DP Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and Northern Coastal Road, it said.

During the meeting, the current status of these projects and the challenges being faced were discussed in detail, the statement said.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of meticulous planning to ensure developmental projects are completed swiftly and urged respective departments to hold internal meetings to resolve obstacles so that all development works can be completed in a time-bound manner, it said.

"He also directed that the land acquisition process be expedited. Necessary permissions related to forest and environmental concerns should be obtained promptly, and zonal master plans should be prepared as required. Advanced technologies should be used for accurate surveying in large-scale projects like the Dharavi redevelopment," the statement said.

He also emphasized resolving land acquisition issues for the Wardha-Nanded railway project, which connects Vidarbha and Marathwada, while the process of purchasing private land for the Wardha-Gadchiroli railway line should be completed within seven days.

"For the Vadhavan Port project, which is vital for maritime transport, forest land issues should be addressed and necessary decisions taken promptly. The Vadhavan Port is expected to generate significant employment, and hence, implementation should also be fast-tracked," the statement said quoting the CM.

Immediate action should be taken regarding land acquisition for metro projects in Mumbai and Pune, it added.

"Technical issues in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City Water Supply Project should be resolved without delay, and work should commence urgently. The BMC must acquire land for Magathane to Goregaon DP Road, and necessary wildlife clearances should be granted immediately," it said.

Fadnavis also instructed that MMRDA should hand over the tenements meant for project-affected persons to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the statement said.

In the previous 'war room' meeting, Fadnavis had reviewed around 18 projects. At that time, 73 issues were discussed, out of which 31 have been resolved, and efforts are ongoing to resolve the remaining issues. PTI MR BNM