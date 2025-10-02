In warning to Pakistan, Rajnath says any misadventure in Sir Creek will invite decisive response

New Delhi/Bhuj, Oct 2 (PTI) In a stern warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said any misadventure by Islamabad in the Sir Creek sector will invite a "decisive response" that could be strong enough to change both "history and geography".

Singh's remarks from a military base near the India-Pakistan border in the city of Bhuj in Gujarat came against the backdrop of the neighbouring country expanding military infrastructure in the disputed region.

The defence minister celebrated Dussehra with soldiers and performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) on the occasion.

He also said the Indian military successfully achieved all the objectives of Operation Sindoor and that starting a war with Pakistan by escalating the situation was not its intention.

The operation "exposed" Pakistan's air defence and proved India's "decisive capability", Singh said.

However, his comments on the disputed Sir Creek sector drew much attention.

"If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography," the defence minister said.

"In 1965, the Indian Army showed courage by reaching Lahore and in 2025, Pakistan must remember that the road to Karachi also passes through the creek," he said.

Sir Creek is a 96-km-long tidal estuary between Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and Pakistan and is considered a disputed region due to varying interpretations of maritime-boundary lines by both sides.

Singh drew attention to the fact that even after 78 years of Independence, Pakistan "continues to create disputes" over the Sir Creek sector, despite India's repeated efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue.

The neighbouring country's recent expansion of military infrastructure in the Sir Creek sector reflects its ill intention, he said.

"Any misadventure by Pakistan in the Sir Creek sector will invite a decisive response," Singh said, adding, "The recent expansion of its (Pakistan's) military infrastructure in the areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions." The defence minister also virtually inaugurated a tidal-berthing facility and a Joint Control Centre (JCC) in the strategic Sir Creek sector.

The facilities will act as major enablers for integrated coastal operations, while significantly enhancing joint operational capability, coastal-security coordination and rapid response to any threats, according to the defence ministry.

In his remarks, Singh lauded the armed forces for "successfully thwarting" Pakistan's attempts to breach India's defence network during Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan tried to penetrate India's defences from Leh to the Sir Creek sector, but the swift and effective counter-action of the Indian forces not only exposed the weaknesses of Pakistan's air-defence system, but also sent out a clear message to the world that India can inflict heavy damage at a time, place and manner of its choosing," he said.

Singh underlined that despite having the capability, India demonstrated restraint as Operation Sindoor was aimed at countering terrorism, not provoking a wider conflict.

He expressed satisfaction that all military objectives of Operation Sindoor were successfully achieved and reaffirmed that India's fight against terrorism will continue with full resolve.

"Escalating it and starting a war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am happy that Indian forces have successfully achieved all the military objectives of Operation Sindoor. But our fight against terrorism continues," he said.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Lauding the success of Operation Sindoor in "record time", Singh said it was possible due to the seamless jointness of the armed forces.

He congratulated the soldiers and officers for their strategy, courage and capability that proved India's ability to defeat its adversaries under any circumstances.

"It was the jointness of our armed forces that executed Operation Sindoor in record time. On this occasion today, I also want to extend special congratulations to our brave soldiers and officers for the success of Operation Sindoor," Singh said.

"Your strategy, your courage and your capability have proven that India is capable of defeating the enemy in every situation. I am fully confident that the courage of all of you, the valour of all of you will continue to protect India's sovereignty and integrity," he added.

The defence minister described the Army, the Air Force and the Navy as "three pillars" India's strength.

"When these three services work together, only then can we effectively face every challenge," he said.

Singh has been performing "Shastra Puja" on Dussehra for years, including during his tenure as the Union home minister in the previous NDA government.

"For us, weapons are not just tools. Weapons are not merely for displaying power. Rather we believe that weapons are a means to establish righteousness," he said.

The defence minister said "Shastra Puja" is not merely a ritual, but a reflection of India's civilisational philosophy, where weapons are regarded as instruments of "dharma", not just tools of violence.

He drew parallels from Indian tradition, where farmers worship their ploughs, students revere their books and soldiers honour their weapons.

Singh stressed that weapons must always be used for the protection of justice and righteousness.

"Knowledge without the power to defend it is vulnerable and power without the guidance of knowledge leads to chaos. The balance of shastra (knowledge) and shastra (weapons) keeps our civilisation vibrant and invincible," he said.

The defence minister also talked about the challenges along India's borders.

"The challenges have never been simple and they come in different forms. At times, these challenges appear in the form of external aggression, at times as terrorist organisations, and in today's world, they also appear in the form of cyber warfare and information warfare," he said.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the festival reminds people that no matter how powerful evil may appear to be, it is righteousness that ultimately prevails.

"The worship of weapons on this day is deeply connected with India's national life, as it represents respect for the country's collective strength, security and freedom," he added.

The defence minister also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, describing him as a shining example of moral courage.

He said Gandhiji, with the power of his spirit alone, compelled the strongest empire of the time to bow down.

"Our soldiers possess both morale and weapons and therefore, no challenge can withstand their resolve," he said. PTI MPB RC