In WB BJP meet, leaders seek overhaul, demand accountability amid electoral setback

Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) Daggers were drawn on the first day of the two-day brainstorming session of the Bengal BJP unit to discuss the reasons behind the party's dismal performance in the state's Lok Sabha elections, as several leaders demanded a change of guard and accountability within the state organisation.

The extended session of the state executive committee was held after the party lost three assembly seats to the TMC in last week's by-polls, marking another disappointment for the BJP following its poor performance in the parliamentary elections, where its tally fell from 18 seats in 2019 to 12.

Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and MP Saumitra Khan emphasized the need for a change of leadership in the state organisation.

"There is a need for more accountability and change in the state organisation after our dismal performance. The change is necessary as the people have sent us a message in the state," he said.

Another senior BJP leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, underscored the urgency to overhaul the state unit after the disappointing electoral results.

"If we want to make our presence felt in the 2026 assembly polls, we must set our house in order as soon as possible. The change in the state unit is the need of the hour. Those who made decisions on behalf of the state unit must accept responsibility and step down," the leader said.

Echoing Khan's sentiments, former BJP MP Arjun Singh, who lost from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, admitted the "shortcomings".

"We must acknowledge the party's challenges, whether organisational or otherwise, and swiftly address them before the 2026 assembly polls," he said.

Addressing the opening session of the meeting, BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said the results of the Lok Sabha polls cannot be indicative of the party's prospects in the state.

He added, "We will discuss the way forward. While our seat tally has dropped to 12 from 18, we need to identify what did not work. We must work hard and counter the onslaught and misrule of the TMC." Majumdar pointed out that despite the decrease in seats, the results also had positive aspects.

"The BJP may have lost, but that does not mean we are insignificant in Bengal. Despite threats and intimidation, we secured around 39 per cent of the votes. In several wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area, we lead in terms of vote share," he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has faced criticism over the party's state performance, clarified, "I did not oversee the organisation. I am the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, and there has been no instance where I have made remarks against the party." "Besides, I was not responsible for the organisational aspects of the state unit," said Adhikari, a key member of the BJP state core committee.

In response, Majumdar later told reporters that the role of organisational prowess in winning an election is not much.

"When a party wins, everyone credits organisational strength, and if it loses, everyone blames organisational strength. This is natural. However, according to political observers, the role of organisational set-up in winning an election is just 10-25 per cent," he said, adding that Adhikari was a key member of the core committee.

While the party conducted a brainstorming session at the Science City auditorium, a group of party workers, who have formed a grouping named 'BJP Banchao Mancha' (Save BJP Platform), staged a sit-in outside the state headquarters in central Kolkata, demanding action against certain state leaders whom they hold responsible for the poor poll performance. PTI PNT NN