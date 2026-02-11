In West Bengal, bombs prevail, not law and order: Sitharaman hits out at TMC in LS

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday came down heavily on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party, saying there is no law and order in West Bengal, and a "bomb culture" prevails there.

Replying to a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the minister also refuted TMC's contention that nothing has been provided for the state in the Budget.

Sitharaman took a dig on the West Bengal Chief Minister for not improving law and order in the state but instead asking women to stay indoors during evenings.

Highlighting deteoriating law and order in the state, she said, "Bengal mein bomb chalta hai, kanun nahi chalta (in Bengal, it is bombs that prevail, not the law)", leading to uproar by Opposition benches.

In this context, she cited a bomb blast in Kaliganj in the state in June 2025 in which a child was killed and a TMC leader was arrested in the case. Bengal is due to go to the polls in the next couple of months.

On certain remarks by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Sitharaman said he was misleading the House by saying that GST is imposed on milk, stationery, and education.

She also refuted his assertions that one has to pay GST even in death, saying there has never been any GST on funeral services.

"I heard Banerjee's speech very carefully. It's unfortunate that he twisted facts which are known to everyone in this House. Very conveniently he spoke about the life cycle of an individual & lied. Ever since the GST was introduced in 2017, there has been zero GST on milk. Is he taking the members of this House as fools?" she said.

She further said there is no GST on education from pre-school to higher secondary education.

"Education leading to recognised qualifications, there's no GST. On books, textbooks and notebooks, there's no GST since 2017. He even spoke about pencil, sharpener, etc. How can someone lie so much? Pencils, sharpeners, erasers, exercise books, notebooks, and maps have zero GST," she said.

On healthcare services (treatment, diagnosis, care), she said, "I want to thank the members of the GST Council, there's zero GST since 1st July, 2017. Health & Life Insurance on Individual plans was brought down to 0 per cent in the Next Gen GST reforms (September 2025)." He even mentioned that an individual is charged GST even after his death, she said, adding that there was never any GST on funeral services in the first place.

"Maybe it's the syndicate running in West Bengal, which will be charging cut money on death," she said.

With regards to Budget announcement on setting up of chemical parks in a challenge mode, she said, "We have announced three such parks without naming any state? Can't West Bengal come forward and ask for one such park near petrochemical base in Haldia?" The Budget also announced City Economic Regions, she said, adding, "I haven't named any state. For the next five years, every year we'll give Rs 1,000 crore per CER. Kolkata-Howrah & Asansol-Durgapur can be included. Who's stopping them?" They instead want to get annoyed, run to Supreme Court for everything, get scolded there but won't accept that the Centre is helping West Bengal, she said.

"These people (TMC) are always ready to lecture on federalism. They should come forward, propose projects and take them. Many announcements will require a proactive approach from the state government. We cannot have state governments not competing sincerely for projects in a transparent challenge mode," she said.

The minister said there are several other proposals in the Budget in which the West Bengal government can participate for the benefit of the state.

"We've announced one more National Institute of Design. This time in Purvodaya. West Bengal can come forward & take it. Who's stopping them?" she said.

On SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that the Budget does not provide for high-speed trains in Uttar Pradesh, the minister said two high-speed train corridors go through the state -- Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri.

"I request Akhilesh ji to speak keeping facts in mind," Sitharaman added.