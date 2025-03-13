INA veteran celebrates 99th birthday by visiting National War Memorial, Netaji statue

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) R Madavan Pillai, one of the last surviving veterans of the INA, celebrated his 99th birthday on Thursday with a visit to the National War Memorial and had a special message for India's youth – embrace the unity, faith and sacrifice espoused by Netaji.

Several officials of the Indian Army were also present when Pillai arrived at the memorial in a wheelchair to pay homage to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial and to Subhas Chandra Bose at his statue at India Gate.

Holding a walking stick, he was helped by an Army official to the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' to lay a ceremonial wreath and pay his tributes to the fallen bravehearts.

Despite age-induced infirmity, he looked up and saluted with pride writ large on his face.

Bespectacled Pillai later also wrote his thoughts in a visitor's book.

The ceremony, hosted by the Army, stood as a powerful reminder of India's enduring legacy of sacrifice and patriotism.

"Youth must work for the country and take the nation forward. Netaji taught us unity, faith and sacrifice, follow these three (values), then you can make a strong nation. Work by staying together... Number one, even ahead of America, we (India) should be (in growth)," he told PTI after paying tributes.

"Lt R Madavan Pillai, born on March 13, 1926, in Swryan Township, Burma (now Myanmar), is one of the last surviving INA veterans. He belongs to a family originally from Tamil Nadu and joined the Indian Independence League as a civilian before enlisting in the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) on November 1, 1943," an official said.

The INA veteran commemorated his birth anniversary with the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial as he entered the 100th year of his eventful life.

After laying a wreath at the solemn memorial, he paid tribute to Netaji at Bose's statue under the India Gate canopy. A wreath was placed next to the reflecting pool surrounding the canopy by the INA veteran.

Serving as a recruiting officer and a fund-raiser, Pillai mobilised support for the INA across 32 locations in Burma (now Myanmar), including Hanthawaddy, Sawbwagale, Ywadanshe, Swryan, Yangon and Mayongone.

His active involvement in the freedom struggle led to his imprisonment in a Rangoon (now Yangoon) jail from May to December 1945, officials said.

"Later, he served in the Administrative Branch at the INA Headquarters in Rangoon under Major General K P Thimayya (elder brother of General K S Thimayya). He was officially recognised as a freedom fighter by the government of India on August 1, 1980," a senior official said.

In 2021, on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji, he was awarded a silver medal for his role in the INA and India's Independence movement.

On January 23, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated him at the Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Red Fort, they said.

Even at 99, the INA veteran remains an active advocate for keeping Netaji's and the INA's role alive.

The Azad Hind Fauj was first formed by Mohan Singh in 1942 and later revived by Netaji on October 21, 1943. United by the powerful war cry of 'Chalo Delhi', the INA aimed to secure India's complete independence from British rule, the officials said.

Soldiers, volunteers and overseas Indians from regions as far as Malaya and Myanmar joined this extraordinary force. Communal barriers faded in the face of a larger cause. Women, too, found a powerful platform in the Rani of Jhansi Brigade, reflecting the INA's vision for inclusivity and empowerment, they said.