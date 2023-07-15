Inaction, silence of BJP govt on Manipur situation unforgivable, criminal: Cong

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government on Saturday over the situation in Manipur, saying its "inaction and silence" on the matter is "unexplainable, unforgivable and criminal".

The opposition party's attack came in a statement that was released after a meeting held by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with leaders from the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim.

Taking to Twitter, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter. PM hasn't said a word on either!" "Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade," he added.

In the statement released after the meeting chaired by Kharge, the Congress said the party leaders from the northeast, under the leadership of the AICC chief, expressed grave concern over the situation in Manipur and underlined their support and empathy with the people of the state.

The entire Congress party stands in solidarity with them, it said.

"The inaction and silence of the Prime Minister and the BJP government on the situation in Manipur is unexplainable, unforgivable and criminal. The government of India has abdicated its responsibility to the people of Manipur in particular and the whole of northeast in general," the Congress alleged.

The party, especially all the Pradesh Congress Committees in the northeast, will continue to raise the voice of the people of Manipur and demand a quick resolution for ending the violence there, the statement said.

"The Union government should take strong and all necessary steps with sincerity for maintaining peace and harmony in the state. We demand immediate ceasefire and restoration of peace," it said.

"We are also deeply concerned about the delimitation exercise being undertaken at such a time in Assam. Several political parties led by Congress have demanded a wider discussion on the same," it added.

The Congress leaders present at the meeting congratulated and expressed sincere gratitude towards Gandhi for his visit to Manipur and spreading the message of love, compassion and peace in these times of turmoil.

They condoled the loss of lives in Manipur and observed silence for those killed in the "manufactured violence", the statement said.

The Congress has been seeking a response from Prime Minister Modi on Manipur, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3 and has seen many lives lost and loss of property. PTI ASK RC