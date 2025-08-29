INA–Delhi Haat gets new composting site, Aradhana society named as 'Anupam Colony'

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday inaugurated a composting site at INA–Delhi Haat and declared the Aradhana Housing Society in RK Puram as an "Anupam Colony" in recognition of its exemplary sustainability practices.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra inaugurated the composting facility under the Segregation of Waste for Recycling and Treatment (SORT) project, a joint initiative of the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and the Motherson Group in collaboration with NDMC, an official statement of the civic body said.

Built on the Centralised Community Cluster (CCC) model, the site is equipped with 15 Aerobin composters of 400-litre capacity each, designed to process around 180 kg of organic waste daily from 25 restaurants in Delhi Haat and convert it into compost.

"This initiative shows how community-level solutions can transform waste into wealth, reduce pressure on landfills, and set a benchmark for other cities," Chandra said at the inauguration.

Ashish Jain, Founder and Director of IPCA, said the Aerobin technology was compact, odour-free and electricity-free, making it ideal for community spaces.

Later in the day, NDMC declared the Aradhana Housing Society (Burmah Shell Cooperative Housing Society Ltd) in RK Puram as an "Anupam Colony" for its efforts in waste segregation, composting and recycling under the civic body’s Zero Waste initiative.

The declaration was made in the presence of NDMC Chairman Chandra, NDMC Secretary Tariq Thomas, senior officials and colony residents. A board designating the colony as "Anupam Colony" was also unveiled.

Residents showcased their composting site and the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centre, developed with the support of NDMC and guidance of Dr. Ruby Makhija of the Why Waste Your Waste (WWW) Foundation.

"Being recognised as 'Anupam Colony' is a proud milestone for us... This achievement has been possible only through the cooperation of our residents and proactive assistance of NDMC," said N. Marwah, President of the Managing Committee.

The "Anupam Colony" programme was first launched on June 26 with Satya Sadan D1 and D2 officers’ flats in Chanakyapuri, followed by Bharti Nagar earlier this month. The initiative identifies neighbourhoods excelling in sanitation, recycling and citizen-driven practices. PTI MHS SMV HIG HIG