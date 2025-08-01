'Inadvertent air violation' by Bangladesh airline in June flagged with the country: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) India has raised an instance of "inadvertent air violation" by a Bangladesh domestic airline in June, so that steps are taken to prevent recurrence of such instances, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, also said the government of India has expressed "serious concerns" over "continuing instances" of illegal crossing over by the Bangladeshis.

In December 2024, the government of India strongly condemned and protested against a social media post by an adviser of the Interim government, portraying an "erroneous map" of Bangladesh, which was "violative" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

"Further, the government of India raised an instance of inadvertent air violation by a Bangladesh domestic airlines in June 2025, so that appropriate steps are taken to prevent recurrence of such instances," the MoS said.

In response to another segment of the query, Margherita said the Centre maintains a "constant watch" on all developments having a bearing on India's national interest and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them.

With a focus on self-reliance, from defence production to technological innovation, India has been "strengthening its sovereignty and territorial integrity." "Government of India attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. The Government has been taking up all fishermen-related issues, including the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and fishing boats, with respective governments through diplomatic channels, various official interactions and established bilateral mechanisms," he said.

"In all our interactions, it has been conveyed that this issue may be considered purely on humanitarian and livelihood grounds and that the use of force should be avoided in all circumstances," the MoS added.

In his response, he also shared details of the fishermen imprisoned in foreign jails, particularly in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, or Bangladesh.

In Sri Lanka, 56 Indian fishermen are imprisoned, and in Bangladesh, 34 Indian fishermen are in jail.

According to the lists exchanged on July 1, "Pakistan acknowledged the custody of 193 Indian/believed-to-be-Indian fishermen," he added.

According to the 'India-Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access,' signed on May 21, 2008, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen of each country, lodged in the jails of the other, are exchanged on January 1 and July 1 of every year. PTI KND VN VN