Inappropriate to arrest Vijay in stampede case as name not in FIR: VCK's Thirumavalavan

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said it would be inappropriate to arrest actor-politician Vijay in connection with the stampede at the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, as his name is not mentioned in the FIR registered by the police.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "However, if police find evidence of Vijay's involvement in the alleged incident, then they may take action as per the law."

According to police, Karur West District Secretary V P Mathyiyalagan was among the TVK functionaries named in the FIR over the stampede. Mathyiyalagan and the party's Central District Secretary Kasi Pounraj were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

TVK State general secretary Bussy N Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar were also named in the FIR.

On the constitution of a panel by the NDA, Thirumavalavan criticised the saffron party and accused it of playing its "political game".

"Looks like the appointment of the NDA panel has been done with an ulterior motive," said the VCK leader whose party is an ally of the ruling DMK.

He demanded that the Congress party also send its panel to investigate the incident in Karur.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should form a panel comprising Parliamentarians hailing from other states and send it to Karur district," he urged.

During the rally of Tamilaga Vetrik Kazhagam (TVK) led by its leader Actor-Politician Vijay, 41 people died and nearly 60 injured in the stampede on September 27 at Velusamypuram in Karur.