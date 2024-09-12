Inappropriate to call UP Police 'trigger-happy', no action based on criminal's caste: DGP Kumar

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Thursday dismissed the allegations about the state police being "trigger-happy", asserting it adheres to strict guidelines and has not faced any criticism from constitutional bodies.

Kumar's remarks come in response to the recent encounter of Mangesh Yadav, an accused in the Rs 1.5-crore jewellery heist case of Sultanpur district. The encounter has sparked controversy with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP of staging fake encounters to target individuals on the basis of caste and religion.

The Samajwadi Party president had on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, saying statistics of encounters during the BJP rule are also statistics of the "injustice of illegal killings" and "injustice done against the PDA".

Asked about the allegations made by the SP chief, the DGP, during a press conference, said, "There is no response to political claims. I outright rebut such allegations. No action is taken considering the caste or community of a criminal. If it is found that someone has taken action for personal benefit there are sufficient checks and balances." "The police acted only after comprehensively examining the evidences of the case, ensuring that all actions were conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The UP Police is making diligent efforts to enforce Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy towards crime," said the DGP.

DGP Kumar said police personnel engage in encounters only when miscreants fire upon them.

"In such situations, when operations are conducted in the favour of justice, misconceptions are spread," he said during the press meet here about the recent incident of the a jewellery heist in Sultanpur.

The DGP said rumours are also circulated that the Uttar Police are "trigger-happy", adding, "This is totally inappropriate." The DGP dismissed the allegations, stating that all police operations are conducted in accordance with Supreme Court directives.

He also pointed out that no constitutional body has raised any concerns about the force's actions.

"It has been made aware and clarified by this headquarters that in all the police operations that take place, the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court are adhered to," Kumar said.

The DGP defended the police's use of force in encounters, explaining that officers often come under fire from criminals during operations. He emphasised that the force strives to act within the bounds of the law while maintaining public safety.

The robbery in Sultanpur took place on August 28 at Bharat Jewellers in Thatheri Bazaar, Majerganj Chauk.

Of the 15 accused, three identified as Sachin Singh, Pushpendra Singh, and Tribhuvan were held while one Mangesh was killed in an encounter with the STF.

Later, one Vipin surrendered in court. The police on Wednesday arrested one Durgesh Pratap Singh, Vinay Shukla, Arvind Yadav alias Fauji, and Vivek Singh.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, who was also present in the press conference, said, "The gang leader behind the incident was Vipin Singh. He was also booked in several such incidents in the past." The officer added that the accused conducted recce of the shop twice before committing the incident. They also stole two motorcycles from Jaunpur district that were used in the incident and used an SUV as a getaway vehicle.

"The accused had divided themselves in two teams. Furqan, Anuj Pratap Singh, Arbaz, Mangesh Yadav, Ankit Yadav and an unidentified accused entered the jewellery shop for robbery. Their associates Vipin Singh, Vinay Shukla, Ajay Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Vivek Singh and Durgesh Pratap Singh were present near the shop at the time of the incident, ready to step in if police arrive," Yash said.

"Another team comprising Pushpendra Singh, Sachin Singh and Tribhuvan were in the getaway vehicle and planned the getaway," he added.

SB Shiradkar, ADG, Lucknow Zone, said, "The police on September 11 recovered around 2 Kg of gold and 15 kilogram of silver that was robbed from the jewellery shop." PTI CDN RPA