Inappropriate to comment against parties not part of INDIA bloc, may need each other in future: BSP

Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said it is not appropriate for anyone to make comments against parties that are not part of the opposition INDIA bloc because no one knows when they might need each other in the future.
Such people and parties have to face a lot of embarrassment later, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a statement without naming anyone.
In August this year, Mayawati had announced that her party would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in Uttar Pradesh as past experience shows that it does not gain anything from entering into an alliance.
"It is not appropriate for anyone to make idle comments about the parties, including the BSP, which are not part of the opposition alliance. My advice to them is that they should avoid this because no one knows when someone might need someone in the interest of the country in the future," the statement quoted Mayawati as saying.
"It is not right... such people and parties who make comments have to face a lot of embarrassment later. The Samajwadi Party is a living example of this," she said.
According to recent media reports, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is not in favour of inclusion of the BSP into the INDIA bloc.
The BSP had fought the last general elections with the Samajwadi Party and has 10 Lok Sabha MPs.
Mayawati termed the mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by opposition MPs in the Parliament complex "indecent".
"Incidents of differences, tension and confrontation between the government and the opposition are destroying the country's democracy and parliamentary traditions," she said.
The political row broke out after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee.
On the Parliament security breach, Mayawati said it is a matter of serious concern.
Instead of accusing each other, everyone should work together in this matter. It is very important to take strict legal action against those involved, she said.
On December 13, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow smoke from canisters. They were pinned down by MPs.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
On the Ram temple, Mayawati said the BSP is a secular party and respects all religions but politics being done in the name of the temple is a matter of concern.
"The politics that is being done in the name of this (Ram temple) for the last few years is extremely sad and also a matter of concern. It will only weaken our country. It creates hatred among people, which is not appropriate at all," she said.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. PTI CDN DIV DIV
