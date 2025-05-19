Inappropriate to hold victory rallies when war is not over: MNS leader Amit Thackeray

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray on Monday expressed concern about the BJP's Tiranga Yatras to celebrate Operation Sindoor, stating that it was inappropriate to hold victory rallies when the war is not over and a temporary truce is in place.

State Minister Ashish Shelar, however, slammed Thackeray's remark, saying the rallies were not mere political events but tributes to the courage of Indian soldiers.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray expressed concern about the tone of victory following the recent military action against Pakistan.

"Tough but necessary decisions on national security are important for the country, and I thank the Prime Minister for them. However, the ongoing celebrations at a time when brave soldiers have laid down their lives have created emotional confusion in society," he wrote.

He further said this was not a moment of victory but a ceasefire.

"The war is not over; a temporary truce is in place. It is inappropriate to hold victory rallies when the outcome is still uncertain. Citizens should observe restraint and pay tribute to the martyrs instead," Thackeray said in the letter.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces following the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. India carried out retaliatory strikes on nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reacting to the MNS leader's remarks, Minister Shelar said, "The world is praising India today. We are also leading in diplomacy. So, we are not paying attention to what others say." The Tiranga Yatras will continue as planned, he asserted.

He said the rallies were not mere political events but tributes to the courage of Indian soldiers.

"The people are standing firmly behind our jawans and PM Modi," Shelar stated. PTI ND ARU