Inaugural assembly of International Big Cat Alliance endorses Bhupender Yadav as president

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said India is a global leader in wildlife conservation and will work with all members of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to co-develop solutions for securing the future of big cats and their habitats worldwide.

Chairing the first assembly of IBCA, an India-led coalition of 95 countries formed to protect the world's seven major big cats, Yadav said India is committed to sharing its proven best practices with fellow range countries.

The assembly unanimously endorsed Bhupender Yadav as the IBCA President and S P Yadav as its Director General, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

"India stands ready to collaborate with all IBCA members to adapt best models tailored to local contexts and to co-develop innovative solutions that secure the future of big cats and their landscapes worldwide," the Union minister said.

Delegates from nine countries, including Bhutan, Cambodia, Eswatini, Guinea, Liberia, Suriname, Somalia and Kazakhstan, took part in the assembly.

The assembly also endorsed the proceedings of IBCA's first International Steering Committee meeting held in April 2024, ratified the headquarters agreement signed with India and approved the alliance's work plan, rules of procedure, staff manual and financial regulations.

These will serve as the foundation for IBCA's governance, functioning and joint initiatives, the statement said.

The ratification of the headquarters agreement allows IBCA to establish its headquarters and other offices in the host country, the ministry said.