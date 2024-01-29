Inaugural edition of India-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise gets underway in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The inaugural edition of India-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ', which seeks to develop interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops from both the sides, began in Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted till February 10.

"The Saudi Arabian contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by Royal Saudi Land Forces. The Indian Army contingent also comprising 45 personnel is being represented by a battalion from the Brigade of the Guards (Mechanised Infantry)," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The aim of the exercise is to train troops of both sides for joint operations in semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, it said.

It will enable both the sides to "share their best practices in the tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting operations in sub-conventional domain".

The exercise will "facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops from both the sides," the statement said.

It will involve establishment of mobile vehicle check post, cordon and search operation, house intervention drill, reflex shooting, slithering and sniper firing. The exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond, officials said.

"It will act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives, enhance the level of defence cooperation and foster bilateral relations between the two friendly nations," the statement said.